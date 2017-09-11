On Deck Daily

About       Login
Today
Bitcoin Crashes After Chinese Exchange Says It Will Halt Trading
bloomberg.com · 1 hour ago
9 5 Share
Social Capital to take startups public without an IPO
techcrunch.com · 1 hour ago
6 1 Share
Home - Jesus Coin
jesuscoin.network · 1 hour ago
3 2 Share
Seeds and Pre-Seeds: History is Repeating Itself – rob go – Medium
medium.com · 1 hour ago
3 1 Share
Cash Lifecycle for High-Growth SaaS Companies? – Alex Clayton
medium.com · 28 minutes ago
2 Comment Share
React license causes Wordpress to reboot overhaul
ma.tt · 28 minutes ago
2 1 Share
Farewell to Quibb – Sandi MacPherson – Medium
medium.com · 10 minutes ago
1 Comment Share
Thursday September 14
Steve Jobs’ legacy & The iPhone X
om.co · 1 day ago
4 1 Share
Permissionless Entrepreneurship
medium.com · 18 hours ago
3 2 Share
Here's Why Zola Cherishes its NPS Detractors as Much as its Promoters
firstround.com · 4 hours ago
2 Comment Share
The Most Important Startup Question
forentrepreneurs.com · 15 hours ago
2 Comment Share
Magic Leap in talks for new funding at ~$6Bn Valuation
axios.com · 17 hours ago
2 Comment Share
MissionU raises $8.5M to build an alternative one-year education program
techcrunch.com · 1 hour ago
1 Comment Share
The Customization Curve
blog.ycombinator.com · 1 hour ago
1 Comment Share
Three lessons learned from the frontlines of startup fundraising
medium.com · 1 hour ago
1 Comment Share
Two Ex-Googlers Want To Make Bodegas And Mom-And-Pop Corner Stores Obsolete
fastcompany.com · 2 hours ago
1 1 Share
Thinking About Bodega
hunterwalk.com · 2 hours ago
1 1 Share
Wednesday September 13
What do I look for in a pitch? – Greylock Perspectives
news.greylock.com · 1 day ago
6 2 Share
Why Must You Pay Sales People Commissions? – Andreessen Horowitz
a16z.com · 1 day ago
5 2 Share
Virtual, Meet Reality: AR Will Change The Way We Experience The World
medium.com · 1 day ago
3 Comment Share
Definite optimism as human capital | Dan Wang
danwang.co · 1 day ago
2 1 Share
This $60M Startup Shares How They Built One of the Top Engineering Teams in SF (Hint: It's Not Just About Technical Talent)
codementor.io · 1 day ago
2 Comment Share
How Cloudflare became a unicorn from a business plan and a vision in span of 8 years
breaker.audio · 1 day ago
2 1 Share
Packaging Your Seed Round
hackernoon.com · 1 day ago
2 Comment Share
