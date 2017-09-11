About
On Deck Daily
Discuss and debate the latest in technology
Today
Ben Tossell
@bentossell
Someting new - Prev. @AngelList @ProductHunt. Assist early stage startups. Advisor @mirareality
Bitcoin Crashes After Chinese Exchange Says It Will Halt Trading
bloomberg.com · 1 hour ago
9
5
Lejla Bajgoric
@lejlahunts
@producthunt intern | awake at ungodly hours | prefer oatmeal raisin to chocolate chip
Social Capital to take startups public without an IPO
techcrunch.com · 1 hour ago
6
1
Erik Torenberg
@eriktorenberg
Home - Jesus Coin
jesuscoin.network · 1 hour ago
3
2
CREATOR
Rob Go
@robgo
Cofounder of NextView Ventures. Seed investor. Formerly VC @ Spark Capital and Product Marketing @ Ebay. Father of 2.
Seeds and Pre-Seeds: History is Repeating Itself – rob go – Medium
medium.com · 1 hour ago
3
1
CREATOR
Alex Clayton
@afc
Software investor at Spark Capital
Cash Lifecycle for High-Growth SaaS Companies? – Alex Clayton
medium.com · 28 minutes ago
2
⚡️ Owen Williams
@ow
I like learning and reading lots of things. Writer, developer, tinkerer and other stuff. weekly podcast/newsletter @chargedtech. about: https://t.co/kvDXilK0dt
React license causes Wordpress to reboot overhaul
ma.tt · 28 minutes ago
2
1
Erik Torenberg
@eriktorenberg
Farewell to Quibb – Sandi MacPherson – Medium
medium.com · 10 minutes ago
1
Thursday September 14
CREATOR
Om Malik
@om
Partner, True Ventures. Founder, Gigaom. I love possibilities, I believe in people & imagineering. https://t.co/AvBTBiv8hn
Alex Shye
@alexshye
Eng @ClincAI • Turns ☕️ into product • Tinkerer and tech news nerd @VentureNewsCo
Steve Jobs’ legacy & The iPhone X
om.co · 1 day ago
4
1
CREATOR
Bryce Roberts
@bryce
VC, Dad
Permissionless Entrepreneurship
medium.com · 18 hours ago
3
2
CREATOR
Shan-Lyn Ma
@shanlynm
Aussie ✈️ NYC, CEO/Founder of Zola. Zola is re-inventing the wedding registry for the modern couple. Occasional 👼 investor.
Here's Why Zola Cherishes its NPS Detractors as Much as its Promoters
firstround.com · 4 hours ago
2
David Skok
@BostonVC
Serial entrepreneur turned VC @MatrixPartners. - Author of https://t.co/JrPZLaAbkA - Investing in SaaS, Cloud, Infrastructure Software
The Most Important Startup Question
forentrepreneurs.com · 15 hours ago
2
Alex Shye
@alexshye
Eng @ClincAI • Turns ☕️ into product • Tinkerer and tech news nerd @VentureNewsCo
Magic Leap in talks for new funding at ~$6Bn Valuation
axios.com · 17 hours ago
2
CREATOR
Adam Braun
@AdamBraun
Founder of @MissionU & @Pencilsofpromis. NY Times Bestselling Author (https://t.co/BHCLTctNoV). Believer in human potential. Dad of twins.
MissionU raises $8.5M to build an alternative one-year education program
techcrunch.com · 1 hour ago
1
CREATOR
Aaron Harris
@harris
Partner at Y Combinator. Co-Founder of Tutorspree. .-. . .- .-.. .-.. -.-- / .-.. --- ...- . ... / -... .- --. . .-.. ...
The Customization Curve
blog.ycombinator.com · 1 hour ago
1
CREATOR
Andre Haddad
@Andre_Haddad
CEO @Turo
Three lessons learned from the frontlines of startup fundraising
medium.com · 1 hour ago
1
Erik Torenberg
@eriktorenberg
Two Ex-Googlers Want To Make Bodegas And Mom-And-Pop Corner Stores Obsolete
fastcompany.com · 2 hours ago
1
1
CREATOR
Hunter Walk
@hunterwalk
You'll find me @homebrew, Seed Stage Venture Fund w @satyap. Previously made products at YouTube, Google & SecondLife. Married to @cbarlerin.
Thinking About Bodega
hunterwalk.com · 2 hours ago
1
1
Wednesday September 13
CREATOR
Sarah Guo
@saranormous
investor @greylockVC: @awakesecurity, @rhumbix, @skyhighnetworks, @attic, @crew_app, @obsidiansec...works with crazies who believe the future has just started
What do I look for in a pitch? – Greylock Perspectives
news.greylock.com · 1 day ago
6
2
Ben Horowitz
@bhorowitz
Author of Ben's Blog (http://t.co/I8TLUV7FBI) and HarperBusiness book, THE HARD THING ABOUT HARD THINGS http://t.co/XzH5oPkOvy
Why Must You Pay Sales People Commissions? – Andreessen Horowitz
a16z.com · 1 day ago
5
2
Alex Shye
@alexshye
Eng @ClincAI • Turns ☕️ into product • Tinkerer and tech news nerd @VentureNewsCo
Virtual, Meet Reality: AR Will Change The Way We Experience The World
medium.com · 1 day ago
3
Dan Wang
@danwwang
A materials culture and the secure transport of light: Writing about globalization and technology at Gavekal/Dragonomics. Canadian.
Definite optimism as human capital | Dan Wang
danwang.co · 1 day ago
2
1
CREATOR
Jera Brown
@thejerabrown
Writer, #sexpositive, queer, #polyamorous, progressive Christian, hiker. #binders #faithfullylgbt, #effyourbeautystandards. Blog: https://t.co/n13NToWjFx she/her
This $60M Startup Shares How They Built One of the Top Engineering Teams in SF (Hint: It's Not Just About Technical Talent)
codementor.io · 1 day ago
2
CREATOR
Shruti └[-∵-]┘AI VC
@atShruti
Array.VC (previously at True & Samsung Ventures), https://t.co/NvsCUcCAhG Entrepreneur, & Engineer. Love talking about emotions in entrepreneurship.
How Cloudflare became a unicorn from a business plan and a vision in span of 8 years
breaker.audio · 1 day ago
2
1
Nick Frost
@thinker
Curation Connoisseur. Former Newsletter Editor of @MattermarkDaily & Raise The Bar at @Mattermark. @ShiftOrg Advisor. Sold @StartupList.
Packaging Your Seed Round
hackernoon.com · 1 day ago
2
